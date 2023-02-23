Eric Bischoff Appreciates Bray Wyatt Presentation, Doesn't Know How To Relate To It

In the weeks after his return to WWE programming last fall, Bray Wyatt appeared to be on a creative track the promotion's writers never seemed to put him on during his initial run with the company. But in recent weeks, Wyatt's storyline has seemingly stalled since repossessing Alexa Bliss and burying L.A. Knight in a pile of stage rubble at the Royal Rumble with the help of the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff is hoping the payoff is worth it this time around. On the latest episode of the "Kick Rocks" podcast, Bischoff said he's still holding out hope that Wyatt will get the push that has often eluded him.

"That's one of those I'm just going to watch and see where it goes," Bischoff said. "That's some really bizarre stuff. The character and presentation – first of all, it's cool as hell – but I don't know how to relate to it. What do I want from that character? Do I want him to emerge as a hero? Maybe an anti-hero? Do I want him to be a bad guy? I don't know what I want him to be, I'm just looking at him going, 'Wow, that's pretty cool.'"

Many fans hope and expect WWE will pull the curtain back on Wyatt's background during WrestleMania weekend, though the supernatural superstar has yet to be officially announced for a match on the card.

"I can't wait until it's revealed," Bischoff said. "And we'll have been watching all these different incarnations of this Wyatt character and I hope at some point we go, 'Oh, okay, now this all makes sense.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kick Rocks" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.