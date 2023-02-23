WWE Needs To Pull The Trigger On The Bray Wyatt Storyline

A former WWE Champion. A second-generation talent. A merchandising powerhouse. Bray Wyatt only needs to exist for WWE to make money, and it seems that is all WWE plans on doing: letting him exist.

Wyatt returned to the company with gusto, appearing at the end of WWE Extreme Rules in October and overshadowing the main event between Seth Rollins and Riddle. What followed has been a bewilderingly slow journey that has led to very little for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Wyatt has spent much of his time since his return talking a lot and saying nothing. Most of his television time has been spent talking about his world, his headspace, his Uncle Howdy, but none of it has led to much in-ring action. Wyatt has wrestled on television once, and as visually appealing as the match may have been, it was still a glorified commercial for soda. For someone that seems to move so much merchandise and create so much discourse, there's a stagnancy to Bray Wyatt.

Unless his purpose is to sell Mountain Dew, WWE simply must do something — anything — with Bray Wyatt, lest his heralded return becomes the same dull whimper with which his last tenure in WWE ended.