Bray Wyatt Conveys Cryptic Message Ahead Of Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown

The outcry on social media following Bray Wyatt's release in July 2021 was unprecedented.

Besides scores of fans, even current and former wrestlers openly criticized WWE for firing Wyatt, with many trying to wrap their heads around the controversial decision. At the time, one particular fan created a video montage that included shots of Wyatt's different personas accompanied by the song "Did My Best" by The Voidz. Through the montage, the fan praised Wyatt's penchant for creativity and thanked his favorite wrestler for the memories. The video ended with a shot of Wyatt shaking his head with the words, "It doesn't make sense to me," playing in the background.

On Tuesday, Wyatt randomly shared the video on Twitter, along with his signature "life is a circle" emoji. While it could be pointless to decipher Wyatt's message, it's worth noting that Wyatt is bringing back the Firefly Fun House on this week's "WWE SmackDown" — and his tweet is probably not a coincidence. Some fans pointed to the symbolism behind the circle emoji, seeing as the video was released during Wyatt's time away from WWE.

Friday would mark the second instance of Wyatt channeling his Firefly Fun House character since returning to WWE in October. He has been switching back and forth between his various personas in recent months, making cameos as his Wyatt Family leader persona on January 13 and Firefly Fun House persona on January 20 — during his feud with LA Knight.

Ahead of last Saturday's Elimination Chamber, Wyatt set his sights on the winner of the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match, hinting that he could wrestle one of the two behemoths at WrestleMania 39. With the match ending in a DQ finish, and Omos already issuing a challenge to Lesnar, Wyatt could potentially be wrestling "The All Mighty" at WWE's biggest show of the year.