Firefly Fun House Segment And More Announced For 2/24 WWE SmackDown

Could Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley be invited to the Firefly Fun House on next week's "WWE SmackDown" episode?

As noted earlier, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy appeared on this week's blue brand show and set their sights on the winner of the Lesnar vs. Lashley bout at Elimination Chamber, hinting that one of the two behemoths could be Wyatt's opponent at April's WrestleMania 39.

It was later revealed that Wyatt will bring back his popular Firefly Fun House segment on next week's show, which could possibly mean Wyatt once again showing fans a different side to his evolving character. Wyatt has been switching back and forth between his various personas returning to WWE programming last October, making cameos as his Wyatt Family cult leader persona on January 13 and Firefly Fun House persona on January 20 — during his feud with LA Knight. Wyatt has also strongly hinted at bringing back The Fiend, despite pronouncing that "The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida" following Alexa Bliss' infamous betrayal.

Besides the Firefly Fun House segment, the lineup for next week's blue brand show includes a face-to-face confrontation between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley and a rematch between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross. Mysterio had defeated Kross during their previous encounter on January 27. It's worth noting that "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is not advertised for next week's show in Evansville, Indiana, which would be the fallout episode of "SmackDown" following the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Québec, Canada. However, Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline are scheduled to appear.