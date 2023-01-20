'The Fiend' Trends As Bray Wyatt Turns Back The Clock On WWE SmackDown

A week after taking the form of his Wyatt Family persona, Bray Wyatt brought back his Firefly Fun House character on the "1/20 WWE SmackDown" in Detroit, Michigan.

The segment began with LA Knight questioning Wyatt's sanity, bringing up the fact that Wyatt confessed to being Uncle Howdy last week and backtracked previous claims that he wasn't behind the mysterious figure. Knight then referred to Wyatt as "a lunatic" who continues to "collect checks living on past glory" as he vowed to beat Wyatt in their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Following his promo, Knight defeated enhancement talent Glenn Jones in a quick match, until Wyatt brought back the Firefly Fun House for the first time in nearly two years. The nostalgic segment began with Mercy the Buzzard popping out of a box, followed by all of Wyatt's former puppets. Wyatt then welcomed back everyone to the Firefly Fun House before letting out a "Yowie Wowie!" to the delight of his friends.

"I have seriously missed you so much!" Wyatt said. "And I cannot wait to have a lot of fun with my friends once again!"

At this point, Ramblin' Rabbit mocked Knight by saying "Let me talk to ya" as he asked Wyatt if they could invite Knight to the Fun House. Ramblin' Rabbit then looked forward to the Pitch Black Match, while referring to Knight as a shredded version of himself.

Just as Wyatt and Ramblin' Rabbit conversed, the cameras cut to Uncle Howdy laughing and repeating the words, "I told you so" followed by "All you needed was a little push!"

The segment ended with Wyatt seemingly embracing Uncle Howdy's words.

"I hope you're satisfied," a serious-looking Wyatt told Knight. "I hope you understand, you're the one who opened the door. And now, whatever comes through it, is your problem. See you at the Royal Rumble. Bye! Have a nice day!"

"The Fiend" has been trending on social media since Wyatt's promo, as fans speculate about Wyatt bringing back his old gimmick at the Royal Rumble. Some have also suggested the possibility of Wyatt switching back-and-forth between his various gimmicks during the first-ever Pitch Black Match.