Bray Wyatt Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick At WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt is on the verge of revealing his true self.

During the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Wyatt entered the ring and sat in a rocking chair, which was a callback to his persona as a leader of The Wyatt family faction.

"Green Bay, we're here [laughs]," Wyatt began. "Ain't it wild, man? Ain't it wild when sometimes we forget who we are? We forget what it is that made us in the first place. But all it takes is a little push to send you in the right direction, and all of a sudden, you understand all you have to do all along is revel in what you are.

"And all of a sudden, it all comes back to me. I remember all the things I've lost, I remember that I'm the color red in a world full of black and white. That I am the eater of worlds. I am Uncle Howdy, I am Him. I am the nagging conscience of a world that has thrown itself away to moral monsters.

Ultimately, Wyatt promised his fireflies that he was about to undergo "a rebirth" at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, where he faces LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

"I am everything, I am Bray Wyatt," he continued. "I know who I am, but who are you [LA Knight]? At the Royal Rumble, it will be my true rebirth. A Baptism in the dark. And as for you, LA Knight, when the lights go out, you should RUN!"

The segment ended with a black and white tree flashing on the screen, which was another call back to Wyatt's old persona. Neither Uncle Howdy nor LA Knight appeared on Friday's show.