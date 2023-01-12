Bray Wyatt Reacts To A Fan Fearing For His WWE Future

The news of Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors – and potential return to WWE's creative team — has caused a lot of fans to worry about the superstars brought back to the promotion under Triple H's watch.

One such fan is specifically worried about the future of Bray Wyatt, the biggest name that returned to WWE during McMahon's brief retirement last year.

"Dear Bray Wyatt," the fan tweeted addressing his favorite WWE superstar. "I know that you're not that man, anymore. But... Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That's my fear."

Scores of fans responded to the post with similar messages, with some vowing to boycott WWE programming if Wyatt were released from the company again.

It appears Wyatt himself could be a tad bit worried about his former boss, Vince, returning to WWE, as he liked the aforementioned post on Twitter.

Upon returning to the WWE last Friday, McMahon stressed that he had no intention of disrupting the company's day-to-day operations, making it clear that existing personnel producing television/content will remain in "their roles, duties, or responsibilities." Subsequently, several reports suggested that Triple H will continue as WWE's Chief Content Officer — evidenced by the fact that McMahon was not at the "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" tapings since announcing his return.

Meanwhile, Wyatt will make his long-awaited return to the squared circle in the first-ever "Pitch Black Match" against LA Knight at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. While the former WWE Champion did work a few live events last month, he has yet to wrestle a televised match since returning to WWE in October.