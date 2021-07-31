The wrestling world is reacting to Bray Wyatt’s WWE release.

Former stablemate and opponent Braun Strowman posted a picture of the two from Money in the Bank 2020, with a simple and cryptic caption: “Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!”

Matt Hardy, who once held the RAW Tag Team Championships with Wyatt, posted a gif of the two embracing at WrestleMania 34.

Mickie James, who has been outspoken about how WWE treats their released talent on their exits, offered a reworked caption to WWE’s traditional “future endeavors” Twitter post.

“I think what you meant to say was: ‘Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick (time & time again) one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right,” James wrote. “So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go.”

Former NXT star and current Impact Wrestling talent Chelsea Green posted a photo of herself in her crazed bride gimmick attire, along with the caption, “Me waiting for @WWEBrayWyatt to come to the dark side.”

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) tweeted, “Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next.”

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott wrote simply, “You inspired me.”

Former WWE superstar Ryback called Wyatt “one of the most talented and creative guys in the business.”

You can see the various reactions to Wyatt’s release below:

