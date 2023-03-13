Lance Storm To Be Inducted Into North Bay Sports Hall Of Fame

Lance Storm is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame -– but not that one.

The longtime WWE, ECW, and WCW star celebrated the news Monday that he would be inducted alongside four other sports figures into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

"It's HOF season! It's not the one everyone is thinking about but I'll take it. I'm being [inducted] into the North Bay Sports HOF May 6th," Storm shared via Twitter. The other inductees include Chris Bonany, Allan de la Plante, Jeff Seguin, and Ted Thomson. There are 14 other awards the Hall of Fame will give out for notable athletes, coaches, and teams in the area.

The North Bay Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1977 with the purpose of honoring "the names and deeds of those whose athletic prowess brought recognition to their community and to themselves; of those whose interest in and work for sport resulted in a climate which benefitted athletes and athletics," according to its website. Other professional wrestlers inducted in the Hall of Fame include Arthur "Herb" Parks and William John Murray "Dinty" Parks.

First training with the future eight-time world champion Chris Jericho in Canada, Storm went on to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship once as well as the WWE World Tag Team Championship four times with partners Christian, Chief Morely, and twice with William Regal. Storm also held the WCW Hardcore Championship once, the WCW Cruiserweight Championship once, and the WCW United States Championship three times throughout his pro wrestling career. Storm's nearly 30 year long career also included a late-career stop in Impact Wrestling, where he now works as a producer.