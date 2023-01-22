Wrestlers Who Had Heat With Chris Jericho

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now in his 50s, Chris Jericho's longevity in wrestling is something to marvel at. The 30-plus-year veteran of the industry has had stops all around the world. He has wrestled on some of the biggest stages imaginable at the highest possible level for as long as any wrestler in the history of the sport. With Jericho's longevity comes the opportunity to make enemies inside and outside the ring. Being the distinguished veteran he is, Jericho's personality is arguably his greatest asset, as his peers tend to have a strong opinion of him, whether positive or negative.

Though Jericho may not be everybody's cup of tea, he has more than done his part to smooth things over with former foes. Several wrestlers have made nice with Jericho over the years, and even if they have not, many would be hard-pressed to deny Jericho's standing as one of the greatest, most influential wrestlers of his time. Nevertheless, one typically does not reach the heights Jericho has in professional wrestling without ruffling a few feathers along the way.

Here are 18 wrestlers who have or have had heat with Chris Jericho over Le Champion's three decades in wrestling.