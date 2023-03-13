Bronson Reed Believes His Finisher Is 'Special,' Wants It Protected In WWE

WWE star Bronson Reed feels his finishing move looks so devastating that it should be protected at all costs. Reed's finisher is the Tsunami, which is a top rope splash. Reed's billed weight is over 300 pounds, so the move looks quite impactful. It's a move that has gotten him big wins during his career, including current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada during Reed's time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Speaking to Fightful's Joel Pearl during a press junket, Reed discussed the significance of the Tsunami and why it needs to keep being protected.

"That's the thing. I feel like I have a finishing move that is special," Reed said. "I speak about this a lot where it's five years now, no one has kicked out of it. Since I started calling it The Tsunami, no one has kicked out of it, and I wanna keep it that way. Hopefully, I keep beating people with it. It's devastating."

Reed's stock rose when he competed as JONAH under the NJPW banner. He saw action in Japan after being released from his WWE deal back in 2021. He's now back with WWE, performing on the "WWE Raw" brand. Reed was recently put in a big spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE United States Championship. Ultimately, Reed could not capture the gold. Reed may look to take out his frustration on Elias, whom he will meet in singles action on the March 13 episode of "Raw." Perhaps Elias will be on the receiving end of the Tsunami.

