Matt Cardona Set To Face SeXXXy Eddie At GCW Worst Behavior

Game Changer Wrestling has made a major update to the card for its "Worst Behavior" event this weekend in Toronto. The independent promotion announced on Monday that Matt Cardona will square off against SeXXXy Eddy at its upcoming sold-out show in Toronto at The Opera House on Sunday.

GCW has also announced matches between Masha Slamovich and Mike Bailey, and Rina Yamashita and Lufisto for the event.

The New Jersey-based pro wrestling promotion has become one of the most prominent independent companies in recent years since rebranding as GCW in 2015, which was formerly known as "Jersey Championship Wrestling."

Cardona held the promotion's GCW World Championship for a month-and-a-half in 2021 before losing the title to AEW's Jon Moxley. The long-time WWE star has reinvigorated his career since leaving the promotion in April 2020 after 15 years with the company. Since jumping back to the independent scene following his WWE release, Cardona has also won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the Impact Digital Media Championship.

Eddy returned to GCW this past weekend for the first time since 2019 at the promotion's "UnFnSanctioned" event, teaming up with Crazy Manny and Green Phantom in a "Fans Bring the Weapons" match against winners Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, and Mance Warner. The 44-year-old Canadian wrestler has made sporadic appearances with GCW over the years, most frequently appearing in five matches under the promotion's previous name in 2009.

Throughout his 24-year career, Eddy has held the IWS World Heavyweight Championship three times and the CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship once.