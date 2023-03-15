Madusa Says She Was 'Ahead Of Her Time,' Wishes She Was Wrestling Today's Women

The role of women in professional wrestling has evolved greatly over the past few decades. From meddling managers to sex symbols, world-class competitors, and "Wrestlemania" main eventers, great progress has been made thanks to the tireless efforts of incredible performers.

One such trailblazer is Madusa and she is happy to see how far female wrestlers and their role in the business have come since her days at the top of the card.

The former WWE Women's Champion shared her excitement for the advancement of women's wrestling with USA Today's "Under The Ring" podcast while promoting her book, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story." While she expresses some frustration that her generation wasn't afforded the same benefits as the stars of today, she recognizes that they still played an important part in getting where we are today.

"Women's wrestling today is exactly my style," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "I was so ahead of my time. Everyone tells me that. I know that. But someone had to pave the way. When I see women headlining 'WrestleMania' or I hear of the first woman signing her million-dollar contract after all of these years, I thought, 'What took so long?' That makes me feel good. At least one or two have them, but it's not enough because men have been making million-dollar contracts all the way back in the 90s and 80s."

The struggle still continues today as some promotions still only have one women's match on a two-hour show, but Madusa is staying positive about the future. "It's not easy. Even in film, it's very difficult for women to stay afloat, to be taken seriously, to be heard. But we're getting louder and things are changing."