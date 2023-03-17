Lita Recalls The Feeling Of Being Part Of WWE Raw's First Women's Main Event

In the main event of the December 6, 2004, episode of "WWE Raw," Lita defeated Trish Stratus to become a two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking to "The Bet Las Vegas," Lita recalled the emotions she experienced throughout the day as she had convinced herself plans were going to change prior to going on the air. "They're saying we're in the main event but they're going to change it so don't get too excited," said the Hall of Famer of her thought process.

Walking through the curtain after the match, the entire locker room, from wrestlers to producers, clapped for the ladies, which meant a lot to Lita. "It's not for just what we did out in the ring, but it was the fact that the office trusted us to have the spot, the fact that our co-workers acknowledged that we deserved that spot," she said.

It was that moment that made Lita feel like she was a wrestler and not playing wrestling by just doing moves. Throughout the broadcast that night, clips were shown of how Stratus tormented Lita over the year, such as throwing her a bridal shower with gifts from the other heel Divas that included birth control pills, condoms, and a framed photo of Kane preparing to kiss a frightened Lita.

Though Stratus attempted to cheat to retain her championship, she received her comeuppance as Lita ended her 176-day women's championship reign with a picture-perfect Litasault. In addition, the match marked the first time the women closed out an episode of "WWE Raw" since Lita defeated Stephanie McMahon on August 21, 2000, to win her first Women's Championship.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bet Las Vegas" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.