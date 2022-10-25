Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match

This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight.

The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last night to say, "Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?" Of course, Lita has a distinct history with that slot, as she was involved in the first women's match to headline the show, when she faced Stephanie McMahon on August 21, 2000. She went on to achieve the feat again in 2004 in one of her most famous matches against Trish Stratus.

Nikki Cross made her return to television during the Bayley-Belair match by bringing back her old SAnitY character that is over the top and unstable. She ditched the superhero outfit and attacked everyone in sight, from the current Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to "the EST of WWE," even wiping out the referee in the process.

While Cross' interference ultimately led to Bayley winning the match, the Damage CTRL leader wasn't safe either, as she was attacked post-match by Cross, who was the only one standing at the end of the night.

As far as Lita's in-ring career, she has not officially retired. Her most recent match was at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event earlier this year, when she was defeated by Becky Lynch. Lita. 47, has said that facing Rhea Ripley would be a dream match for her, but it remains unclear if she will wrestle again.