WWE’s TikTok page did a rapid-fire Q&A session with WWE Hall of Famer Lita this weekend, and during the questioning, she was asked who her favorite current WWE star is.

“My favorite current WWE Superstar is still Rey Mysterio!” Lita responded.

When asked about her favorite classic WWE superstar, Lita chose someone that she actually worked with during her initial run in WWE. HBK Shawn Michaels was someone that feuded with Kane and Edge while Lita was the respective manager of each man.

“My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels.”

And when it came to her favorite opponent, it’s no surprise that Lita chose the woman she made so much history with in the world of pro wrestling. “My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus,” she noted.

Lita then pointed to the woman who was most influential in her career, and she chose another person she worked alongside before her untimely passing. “The most influential woman in my career is Chyna,” Lita explained.

She then opened up about some of her favorite things outside of the ring, noting that her favorite band was Jawbreaker and her favorite tattoo is a large mural to El Santo on her forearm.

Lastly, Lita was asked who her dream match would be against, and she chose a former WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

“My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley.”

Last month, Lita challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia but ultimately came up short in securing the title. It was noted afterward that WWE officials were “blown away by the reception” that Lita received in her comeback match against Lynch.

You can see the full Q&A below:

