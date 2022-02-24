As noted, WWE officials were reportedly “blown away by the reception” that WWE Hall of Famer Lita received in her comeback match against Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

In her first singles match since 2006, Lita was greeted with loud “Thank you, Lita” chants at the Jeddah Super Dome. As seen in the video clip below, Lita would greet several fans at ringside after her loss to Lynch.

Nearly a week after the event, Lita has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper. #thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia

Prior to her match with Lynch, Lita was asked if she had plans to return as a full-time performer.

“Currently, I was just asked to do this match,” Lita told Sports Illustrated. “I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber.”

You can see Lita’s Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dumas/Lita (@machetegirl)

the girls rushing to hug lita. this is just more than wrestling ❤️pic.twitter.com/HPkrrjkBfQ — renad (@kctypcrrry) February 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]