WWE Hall of Famer Lita is enjoying a comeback longer than she was expecting when she returned last month for the women’s Royal Rumble match. But she doesn’t have plans for any matches beyond her title challenge against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

“Currently, I was just asked to do this match,” Lita told Sports Illustrated. “I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber.”

Saturday will see Lita’s first one-on-one match since she pinned Heath Slater on the 1,000th episode of RAW in 2012. Lita says WWE’s decision to confirm her appearance in last month’s Royal Rumble weeks ahead of the show helped her prepare for another singles match.

“I really feel good,” Lita said. “I have been away from the ring [and traveling with WWE], so I haven’t been beating myself up. I’m sleeping in the same bed and holding a regular training schedule. They gave us quite a bit of heads up for the Rumble this year, so I’ve had time to prepare, and that has shifted into making my workouts more intense. Plus, combine that with a group I’ve linked up with in the Bay Area called Hood Slam—I have an open invitation to their ring and that’s helped so much. That’s really helped put any doubt to rest.”

Lita says she has had discussions with AEW in the past. But in the end, she decided that WWE is the best fit for her.

“They reached out to me initially, and I was intrigued,” Lita recalled. “They’re doing a lot of cool stuff. It’s exciting whenever there is competition—it stokes the industry as a whole. And they’ve really fostered the rise of the star of Britt Baker.

“I was intrigued but as we ended up talking, it felt like it wasn’t the right move for me. We ended it with, ‘Not right now. I wish you the best and I’ll be watching.’ It’s a fun product and I’m glad for their success. I ultimately feel I’m home in WWE. There is something that feels right about that.”

