WWE’s plan to have Lita challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view came together quickly. Lita herself says she was not aware of it until the day before the match was made.

Lita noted it was such short notice that she had to reach out to a friend for a new outfit before her surprise appearance on WWE RAW in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for Lita, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette now lives in Cincinnati.

“These are her clothes because that is how little time I had to prepare,” Lita revealed during an interview with Ring The Belle. “They’re like, ‘Can you come?’ So yeah, after St. Louis, I was supposed to go home. And on Sunday I drove to Cincinnati and swung by Renee’s house and I’m like, ‘Girl, what can I wear?’

“(John Laurinaitis) asked me,” Lita continued. “He’s like, ‘Do you want to fight Becky?’ I’m like, ‘Wait what? Like, you know that I do. You know that she does.’ And he’s like, ‘How about in like, two weeks?’ And I was like, ‘No, but yes’. No, only because I want to train and have it go – but yeah. It’s like seize the moment, take the opportunity when it’s there, it’s sort of all out in the wash.”

Lita has made numerous fashion statements during her career, including her Royal Rumble appearances. She explained how making less frequent appearances for WWE has influenced what she wears.

“When you’re full-time, you have the next week,” Lita said. “Like, if your outfit didn’t look quite right, you can take a risk, a la Becky at RAW last week. You can take a risk and it doesn’t matter because you’re like, ‘I’ll, like, wear something the next week’. But when I’m only coming out for a short time, I want to make it count, right?

“So it was really important for me on the first Rumble to honor the women that weren’t there, to see how far the women have progressed,” Lita continued. “And then this time, I just wanted to highlight some issues that were important to me. So I had a patch on my gear that said ‘end gun violence’, I had a patch that said ‘no human is illegal’, and then I had a trans rights patch on there with the rainbow flag around it.”

