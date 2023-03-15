Jake Robert Reveals Name Of King Cobra He Couldn't Say On WWF TV

In the past, wherever Jake Roberts went, a snake usually followed. Damien, of course, was his most famous, making regular appearances anytime Roberts defeated his opponents in WWF. But later, others would join the family. Recently on "The Snake Pit," the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he named the snakes himself. However, his King Cobra wound up with a moniker that couldn't be relayed on the air to the television audience.

"Because he was different," Roberts said of the reptile. "And, I gave him a name but you couldn't say it on the air — Motherf****r."

Known primarily for his in-ring psychology, Roberts did all he could to get inside the head of his opponents. Being a religious man, he also picked out some fairly fitting names for his snakes as well. "I came up with the names," he continued. "It just seemed perfect. Damien, Lucifer." Then, there also came an Albino Burmese Python named "Revelations." Regarding the King Cobra and whether or not it was more aggressive than the others, sort of is how "The Snake" would put it.

"In a way," Roberts started before clarifying. "King Cobras are different though, man. They just don't strike at anything," as opposed to pythons. "Those pythons, you put them in a room full of 50 people, and they'll try to strike all of them if it's pissed off." The King Cobra, meanwhile, would focus their aggression on just one unfortunate target. And if other people happened to be in its way, it'd simply go around them. Turns out, the snake was a pretty good worker, too.

"I even had the opportunity to run the ropes with the snake," he added. "Run the ropes side-to-side, and the snake would run the ropes with me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.