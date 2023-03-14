John Cena Didn't Pick Austin Theory For His WWE WrestleMania Return

John Cena made it clear he meant what he said on "WWE Raw" to Austin Theory, who will defend his United States Championship against "The Peacemaker" star at WrestleMania 39. During an interview with the Associated Press, Cena was asked if he had handpicked Theory to be his WrestleMania opponent.

"You would be surprised at my answer," Cena said. "Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, I want to do this, I want to work with that person. I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory, but I certainly spoke from the heart (on "Raw")."

Cena had plenty to say to Theory, calling him just that — a "theory." He dressed down the champion, saying there was no direction or substance to what he had in his head or his heart. Cena told Theory that he had an uphill battle to climb whether he wins or loses at WrestleMania because he'll have to face his harshest critics — the fans — at the "Raw" after WrestleMania.

It wouldn't be surprising if Cena, a five-time former U.S. Champion, won the title at WrestleMania and lost it back to Theory on "Raw."