Booker T Says Bray Wyatt Is Struggling To Find Momentum On WWE Programming

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes he knows why fans haven't exactly been enamored with Bray Wyatt lately, five months into his WWE return. Wyatt's initial return at Extreme Rules in 2022 had many excited, but he's only had one match on WWE TV since. While hosting "The Hall of Fame," Booker shared his belief that something is missing.

"I think it's due to trying to find the momentum of what Bray Wyatt was before he left," Booker said. "Bray Wyatt before he left was, man, Bray Wyatt as far as the guy that they were selling all the merchandise, putting on these certain kind of matches. We still was trying to figure out what Bray Wyatt really was." Booker thinks Wyatt has been trying to find new momentum, but it's been difficult. He also believes the struggle lies in trying to figure out whether or not Wyatt wants to be more of himself without the supernatural aspects. Booker feels that at the end of the day, fans want performers to wrestle, and Wyatt simply hasn't been doing that, which is why there is a disconnect.

As far as whether or not WWE should bring "The Fiend" character back, Booker isn't sold on the idea. He thinks that no one who was feuding with "The Fiend" came out of that rivalry a better performer. Whatever Wyatt does next, however, Booker thinks it's crucial that he find his identity. "We don't know what Bray Wyatt really is," Booker T said.

