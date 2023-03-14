Jake Roberts Labels MJF The Best Talker But He Has A Problem With Going Too Far

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts said MJF is the best talker in the business "by far," but he believes the AEW World Champion sometimes takes things too far. While making an appearance on the "Cafe de Rene" podcast with Rene Dupree, Roberts was asked about MJF's interaction with a young fan at AEW Revolution a few weeks ago. During MJF's match against Bryan Danielson, he grabbed a beverage from a woman and tossed it in her son's face.

"Anything where you do something to a fan is too much," Roberts said. "Here's the thing guys: the fans are the ones that make you. Don't [say] 'Hey, you fat f***ing b****.' There's no need for that. No. 1, she probably is a fat b****, and the kids beside her know momma is fat. She doesn't need to be reminded. Is she coming back [to an AEW show in the future]? I doubt it, because the kids are crying, 'that guy made fun of momma,' and I'm not coming back for that sh**."

Roberts said MFJ needs to show some restraint, stating that "you gotta keep control of your sh**."

AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that he had a serious conversation with MFJ about the incident. Khan said MFJ did not act like a champion with his actions, but the young boy, whose name is Titus, "was a real pro about it."

MFJ's ony response to the incident was that the "kid looked thirsty."

