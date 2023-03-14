Madusa Would Like To See WWE Use More Women Legends Than Just Trish Stratus And Lita

A pioneer for women's wrestling, Madusa has had her fair share of history-making moments since she first stepped foot in the ring in the 1980s. At 60 years old, she remains active in the wrestling world, serving a producer for the National Wrestling Alliance and appearing at conventions to promote her new autobiography, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story." The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to TVInsider ahead of the book's release and addressed a potential return to the ring.

"There is still a woman under WWE legend's contract that they can do something with," Madusa said. "But they chose not to. A retirement match would be wonderful. We see Trish Stratus and Lita all the time. I think those girls are great. But that's all we see. I'm not sick of them. I'm just sick of seeing just them. I have high respect for those two women. But damn it, if it was them at 60, they would be pounding the pavement just as hard as I am."

Madusa last competed in a 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution in 2018. She has made sporadic televised appearances since then, notably as the only woman legend to appear on "Raw Is XXX" in January. Lita and Stratus have periodically returned to WWE over the last several years and are currently slated to team up with Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

If Madusa were to return to the ring one more time, she sees herself competing against someone like Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Rhea Ripley, or Charlotte Flair.