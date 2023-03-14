Britt Baker Vs. Anna J.A.S. Announced For AEW House Rules

All Elite Wrestling is hitting the road with their first official non-televised live event this Saturday, March 18, in Troy, Ohio. It will mark the first of a series titled "AEW House Rules" as AEW explores new markets while allowing talent to showcase their skills for live crowds without the added pressure of television cameras rolling.

As we draw closer to this weekend's event, AEW has announced via Twitter that former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker will take on Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay in a singles match. The two have shared the ring a few times during their AEW tenure, but have only had one singles match that aired on an October 2021 episode of "AEW Rampage." In addition to Baker vs. Jay, it was previously announced that Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will battle The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill.

Jeff Jarrett, who joined AEW at the end of 2022 as their new Director of Business Development, previously described running house shows as "a crawl-walk-run process." AEW President Tony Khan also commented on the launch of live events as "an exciting next step in our journey, giving fans a new level of access to top-tier professional wrestling." AEW talent are just as excited, as Malakai Black previously expressed his desire and willingness to compete on the non-televised events because of the connection they get to make with the crowd.

AEW's first House Rules event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from the Hobart Arena in Troy. Tickets are still available at AEWTix.com, and more match announcements are expected to be revealed throughout the week.