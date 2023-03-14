2K Games Drops Launch Trailer For WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 hits shelves this week and, in anticipation of the video game's launch, 2K Games has dropped one final trailer to get prospective players hyped. Featuring John Cena on a helipad, the 16-time World Champion declares that "New champions are out there." That leads to appearances by both "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and The Miz staking their claims on being champions before the two square off on a bridge before seamlessly transitioning into their battle in gameplay.

The trailer features an assortment of WWE Superstars, such as Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and even Latin star Bad Bunny. And in the process, several confrontations between them are on display, while also giving a glimpse at their likenesses in the game doing the same.

The game's release comes on March 17, although those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game started getting their hands on it today. After hitting the reset button with WWE 2K22 last year, 2K Games shifted toward building off certain features also found in previous installments, while making a couple of new additions such as WarGames. The "2K Showcase" mode returns this year, allowing you to revisit some of the biggest losses in John Cena's career.

WWE 2K23 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC through the Steam platform. As for Switch users, they remain out of luck. 2K Games hasn't released a wrestling game on the Nintendo console since WWE 2K18.