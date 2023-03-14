WWE Raw Hits Lowest Total Viewership Since January But Rises In Key Demographic

"WWE Raw" hit a pothole on the Road to WrestleMania this past Monday with viewership taking a hit during the lull between Elimination Chamber and the final weeks before WrestleMania. Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week's "WWE Raw" from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, saw a seven percent drop in viewership from last week, with an average of 1,705,000 viewers overall tuning in to the March 13 edition. That's the lowest since January 16. The good news is that while overall viewership was down, the key P18-49 demographic saw a two percent bump to 691,000.

This week's show saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor to a Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania 39. The show's main event saw the latest chapter in Kevin Owens' ongoing quest for revenge against The Bloodline. Owens faced Solo Sikoa in a street fight and was adamant that he didn't need the help of Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn. Owens got his wish but lost to Sikoa after interference by The Usos. The show also featured a face-to-face confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Omos.

"Raw" was competing against NBA basketball as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks in the early evening game on ESPN, followed by the Golden State Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns in the late game, also on ESPN. According to Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzz Daily, the late NBA broadcast outranked Monday's "Raw." There are currently 18 days until WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.