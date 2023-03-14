Gigi Dolin And Zoey Stark Are First To Qualify For WWE NXT Women's Title Ladder Match

Gigi Dolin and Zoey Starks are going to "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver. They are the first qualifiers for the "NXT" Women's Title ladder match. The title match was announced by Shawn Michaels earlier Tuesday evening due to uncertainty surrounding the status of "NXT" Women's Champ Roxanne Perez. Stark defeated Sol Ruca to qualify for the PLE title match on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," while Dolin defeated Kiana James. WWE also aired an update on Perez featuring Dr. Warren Becker. Perez "collapsed" at the end of last week's "NXT," after she retained the "NXT" Women's Championship against former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

"My team and I have been carrying out a variety of tests on Ms. Perez," said Becker. "When it comes to Roxanne's situation, we check three potential areas, the head, the heart, and the vessels in her body. All of Ms. Perez's bloodwork came back reassuring. She was not identified as being dehydrated, initial CT scans showed no amoralities in the brain, and furthermore, Ms. Perez's EKG showed no heart arrhythmia.

"At this moment, Roxanne is asymptotically stable. While this is all encouraging, however unfortunately presents us with the difficulty of issuing that we are unable to identify what caused Ms. Perez to collapse. It is my recommendation that we conduct further testing and consult with other professionals, possibly including a clinical psychologist to investigate this issue further. As a result, I'm unfortunately unable to provide an estimated date for Ms. Perez to return to in-ring action."

Along with the "NXT" Women's Title ladder match, Bron Breakker will be defending the "NXT" Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller will be facing Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver on April 1.