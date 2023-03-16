Madusa Selects The 3 Matches That Can Teach Fans All About Her

Madusa Miceli, better known to fans of her WWE run as Alundra Blayze, recently spoke about the matches that she was involved in that younger fans should watch.

While promoting her memoir, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story," the Hall of Famer spoke on the "Under The Ring" podcast where she recommended three matches of hers that newer fans should watch and learn about her career.

"I'd definitely say Bull Nakano and I at SummerSlam ['94]," she replied. "I would definitely show them my hour-long match with Lioness Asuka, [and] also show them the street fight or the [kick]boxing match between Aja Kong and I." She didn't elaborate as to why she picked those matches, but it's not particularly difficult to figure out.

The Nakano match was the most high-profile match of her time in WWE where she really got to show what she was capable of and work a Japanese style, with their other notable WWE matches, both on "Monday Night Raw," getting shortchanged for time.

The only singles match that Madusa had in Japan with Lioness Asuka that's recorded by CageMatch.net did not go an hour, but it was the main event of one of the biggest shows in AJW history, Wrestlemarinepiad 1989 at Yokohama Arena, and a shot at Lioness's WWWA World title, the most prestigious women's title in the business at the time. (CageMatch is missing more AJW results than it does from other major Japanese promotions, though, so it's possible Madusa's not misremembering going an hour vs. Lioness.)

The Kong match from 1990, meanwhile, billed as a "Martial Arts Street Fight," was the one that really established Madusa as a serious wrestler in Japan and also helped build Kong into the top heel she would soon become.