Beth Phoenix Is Bianca Belair's Personal WWE Dream Match

Like trailblazers that came before her such as Mae Young, Alundra Blayze, Luna Vachon, Chyna, and Bull Nakano, Beth Phoenix paved the way for female wrestlers breaking into the business today.

She stands among those that broke the mold of what a woman in professional wrestling was "supposed to be" and pushed the boundaries enough to help get superstars like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to get as prominent a spot on the card as the top guys in the business.

That's why Rhea Ripley couldn't wait to get in the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer during Judgment Day's feud with Edge. But "The Eradicator" isn't the only member of the current roster looking to get her hands on the former Divas Champion.

During an appearance on "The Whole Story Podcast," Bianca Belair revealed that facing Phoenix is a dream scenario for her. The current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion also listed "The Glamazon" as part of her Mount Rushmore of wrestling along with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

However, as WrestleMania 39 quickly approaches, the "EST of WWE" will have to focus on her reality instead of her dream matches. At this year's installment of "The Showcase of the Immortals," she will face an Asuka that the WWE Universe has never seen before. The more cerebral and off-kilter evolution of "The Empress of Tomorrow" won this year's women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39, where she will look to reign as champion once again.

But assuming that she doesn't receive her own "Kiss of Death" in Hollywood, Belair would be a great opponent for Phoenix if the veteran wants to step in the ring again after WrestleMania.