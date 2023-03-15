AEW Dynamite Preview (3/15): House Of Black Vs. The Elite Vs. Jericho Appreciation Society For The AEW World Trios Championship, More

Hometown hero Chris Jericho will be involved in a high-stakes championship clash on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. "The Demo God," Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia, as well as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, will challenge Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the AEW World Trios Championship. The three-way title bout came together after House of Black invited both the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite to face them for the gold. Notably, this evening's triple threat will be Jericho's first match in Winnipeg since unsuccessfully challenging John Cena for the World Heavyweight Championship at a WWE house show in 2009.

Two more championship bouts are penciled in for later, including Jade Cargill putting the AEW TBS Championship on the line in an open challenge match. Last week, the undefeated star called out any Canadian female wrestler to face her, which sparked rumors that Canada-born Taya Valkyrie, who has reportedly finished her dates with Impact Wrestling, could answer the call. Also, Orange Cassidy will defend the rebranded AEW International Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Away from title encounters, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will square off against "Hangman" Adam Page and Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to be in Winnipeg to celebrate his birthday with his re-Bar Mitzvah. Elsewhere, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya of The Outcasts will speak in front of the AEW fans, and QT Marshall will present the debut episode of QTV; Marshall helped Powerhouse Hobbs capture the AEW TNT Championship from Wardlow seven nights ago.