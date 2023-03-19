Swerve Strickland Is Brainstorming How To Capture Attention Of More Women Toward Wrestling

Swerve Strickland is looking to expand wrestling's fanbase and create storylines that appeal to fans outside of the male demographic. During a recent appearance on the Say Less podcast, The Mogul Affiliates leader discussed his idea for attracting more female viewers to the weird and wacky world of sports entertainment.

According to Strickland, wrestling can tap into all types of emotions, but most storylines center around grudges and title chases. He believes that these ideas are "surface level" and other types of emotions and stories could be focused on as well. "What about betrayal? What about sorrow? What about... Then there's a bunch of different levels to that — there's comedy, there's like all these things you can portray."

Additionally, Strickland believes that modern wrestling storylines should embrace more romance, which they used to do back in the day. Furthermore, they don't have to be mushy feel-good love stories as romance can also lead to drama with plenty of twists and turns. "Women get really invested in romance — not just a strong female character who can beat up anybody," he said. "Women get attracted and attached to, 'Oh, she was with him, he's with her, but he has a love triangle with her.'" His idea is to take the drama from shows such as "White Lotus" and apply it to wrestling storylines.

This isn't the first time that the AEW star has brought up this idea. Recently, Strickland and Kenny Omega discussed romance on AEW television, stating that there's a place for it — as long as the storyline is compelling.