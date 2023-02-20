Swerve Strickland And Kenny Omega Want More Romance On AEW Television

During his latest "Swerve City" podcast, Swerve Strickland made it clear that he'd to see AEW tap into the world of romance in the future. However, he did point out that it is "really tough to pull off," particularly because AEW's fanbase is used to great in-ring action.

AEW has been placing more focus on its women's division as of late, and there are several real-life couples that are presented together such as Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford and Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, which is why Strickland believes they "have the talent for it," but now it is about working out where it fits on the show. "It's just finding the timing, the placement, the movements, the characters, emotion, which emotion are we pulling? I think that's our next task, and I would challenge our AEW management to try and tap into something that's very left-field for our audience, I challenge it," he said. "I'll take on the challenge, I don't give a damn."

Right now Strickland is engaged in a bitter rivalry against his former tag partner Keith Lee, so the romance might be on hold for him, but his guest and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega did agree that it's something he'd like. However, Omega believes "it's easy to boo romance in wrestling," and he used Guevara and Melo as an example.

"Maybe, that wasn't ever necessarily meant to be a feel-good story, but it could have been, hey they're married they're together, that's great," he said. "Generally speaking it's much easier to go, 'oh my god, are you kidding me? This PDA, get out of here.' But if we can get to those Randy Savage/Elizabeth moments, oh my goodness."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Swerve City" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.