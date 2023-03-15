David Finlay And Shota Umino Advance In The 2023 New Japan Cup

David Finlay and Shota Umino have advanced to the quarter-finals of New Japan Pro Wrestling's New Japan Cup 2023. Both men secured their places in the next round of the single-elimination tournament earlier today in Okayama, Japan.

New Bullet Club leader Finlay came up against United Empire's Great-O-Khan in the second round after overcoming Tomohiro Ishii in the previous stage; Gedo called upon Finlay to be Bullet Club's latest ruler following that triumph. On this occasion, the 29-year-old managed to conquer the two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion using his Trash Panda finisher. The bout lasted just over 13 minutes before Finlay delivered the final blow.

Meanwhile, Umino defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to book his place in the quarter-finals. The NJPW Dojo graduate previously defeated Bullet Club's Yujiro Takahashi in the tournament's opening round. Umino clinched the win over The Mighty Don't Kneel member after delivering the Death Rider following a 26-minute main event battle. In his post-match interview, Umino thanked the British-born wrestler for giving him confidence in the ring.

Finlay and Umino will now face each other in the quarter-finals, with that battle scheduled to take place on either March 17 or 18. After his second-round victory, Umino told NJPW, "But next it's David Finlay. I'll beat him, make it to Ryogoku and beat Okada for the belt. I will be creating a paradigm shift in this ring, and will lead the future for New Japan Pro-Wrestling." The 2023 New Japan Cup will continue this Friday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.