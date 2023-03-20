Charlotte Talks Injury-Related WWE Absence, Needing Mental Break

Though she didn't intend for her absence to last almost eight months last year, Charlotte Flair admits it worked out in her favor. Following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May, Flair was written off WWE television to marry her long-time partner Andrade El Idolo. During her time away, Flair also took the opportunity to fix some ongoing dental issues.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, "The Queen" revealed that her extended absence also carried with it additional benefits, allowing her to not only recover physically but also mentally. After her "I Quit" match with Rousey, Flair felt she needed a break. "I had been going so hard for so long and I needed a refresh," she said. "I wanted to get married, I wanted to have that time with him, and then stepping away it was kind of more realizing, is there anything I love as much as being inside the ring and performing for you guys, and that was kind of challenging because I don't know what gives you that same feeling."

Before her on-screen return in December, Flair enjoyed her time outside of the wrestling bubble, traveling abroad for a series of site-sighting trips alongside her husband. There, Flair discovered some new passions, including museums. Despite her new interests, though, wrestling remains her main focus. 'I love performing, I love wrestling, I love storytelling," she said.

Now as she heads into the peak of WrestleMania season, Flair is reigniting an old story. In a couple of weeks, she will put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against the woman she defeated at WrestleMania 36 — Rhea Ripley.