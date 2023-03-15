'Pandemonium' Filmmakers Say Vince McMahon Killed Their Biopic About Him

The Vince McMahon biopic "Pandemonium" is dead, so says the directors of the long-rumored project. The cause of death? Vince McMahon.

"Vince killed it," director John Requa said in an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong.

Requa and directing partner Glenn Ficarra have moved on to a streaming series called "Rabbit Hole" but still had time to do a post-mortem on the planned biopic on the longtime WWE Chairman.

"We have never in our career had the studio, we had an actor, everybody was just like, 'Let's make this movie,'" Requa continued, "and Vince said, 'We're not making it.'"

Requa joked that he, Ficarra, and everyone else in the movie has been added to what he calls the "very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince." Requa and Ficarra, best known for directing the Tina Fey film "Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot" had been set to direct the Craig A. Williams-written script. WWE Studios was even said to be involved with the production before McMahon finally put the kibosh on it.



McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year after a hasty retirement amid investigations of his conduct and his finances, after it was revealed he used corporate funds to silence allegations of sexual misconduct from numerous former female employees. McMahon returned to the company in the hopes of facilitating a sale of the company, though there have been no offers for WWE made public so far. McMahon was also recently backstage at "Raw."

Static Media owns and operates Wrestling Inc. and /Film.