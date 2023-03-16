Madusa Explains Why She Changed Her Name Upon Arrival In WWF

Wrestling fans will frequently be up in arms whenever their favorite superstars undergo a name change, but some performers welcome the change for a variety of reasons. Stars like Pete Dunne, WALTER, and Mia Yim have all discussed how they embraced becoming Butch, GUNTHER, and Michin, respectively, in WWE. More recently, Nikki and Brie Bella decided to adopt their maiden names moving forward now that they have parted ways with WWE.

But long before the current crop of talent was put in positions to adopt new personas as they started new chapters in their careers, Madusa imposed that challenge upon herself in the early '90s.

While promoting her new book "The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story" on "Busted Open Radio," host David LaGreca shared his frustration that Vince McMahon changed the trailblazer's name when she debuted in WWF in 1992. However, the legendary Women's Champion set the record straight with the host by revealing that it was her decision to operate under a different moniker.

"When we did finally speak, Vince and I, we knew that we had to come up with a name," she said. "He really liked Madusa and I told him over the phone, 'No, I don't really want to use that. I worked so hard for that and I just didn't want to use it.' And it went silent. Before I was hired, I thought I was fired. I thought for sure that was the end. But sure enough, he said that we'll come up with another name."