Taya Valkyrie Teases In-Ring Debut On This Week's AEW Rampage

Taya Valkyrie is all elite. The former WWE and Impact Wrestling star debuted for AEW on last night's "AEW Dynamite," confronting Jade Cargill following the TBS Champion's victory over Nicole Matthews. It seems like only a matter of time until she locks up with Cargill, but "La Güera Loca" might be stepping into an AEW ring sooner rather than later.

Following her appearance on "Dynamite," Valkyrie was interviewed by Lexy Nair on AEW's Twitter, and she teased something big for Friday's show. "I've got a lot to say, but how about you find out on 'Rampage,' when I show you guys exactly what La Güera Loca is all about."

In addition to a possible match, Valkyrie's comments suggest that she'll announce her plans in AEW moving forward. The fact she confronted Cargill indicates that the former Impact star will challenge for the TBS Championship at some point, and possibly become the first person in AEW history to defeat the current champ. Whether or not this will be a long-term program or a random title match on "Dynamite" or "Rampage" remains to be seen.

Furthermore, it's clear that Cargill has some unfinished business with Valkyrie in her own right. After "Dynamite," the TBS Champion took to Twitter and let everyone know that she wasn't happy about Valkyrie showing up to spoil her post-match celebrations. "54-0! STILL UNDEFEATED. No respect for a Queen huh?! @AEW, you let some random interrupt MY win then hit MY FINISHER?! Where is the RESPECT!"

"AEW Rampage" will air in new time slots for the next two weeks, with tomorrow's show slated to air on TNT at 11.30 p.m.