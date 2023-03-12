AEW Rampage To Air In Different Time Slots For The Next Two Weeks

For the next two weeks, "AEW Rampage" will be airing in different time slots instead of its usual Friday night, 10 PM ET time slot on TNT. As reported earlier, " the March 17 episode of "Rampage," is slated to air around 11:30 PM ET due to TNT's coverage of the Men's NCAA college basketball tournament game.

A week after, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "Rampage" won't be airing on its usual Friday night, but it will be airing on Saturday, March 25 at 10 PM ET. The reason for the date and time change, according to Meltzer is TNT will be covering the US Men's National Team soccer game against Granada.

The last time that "Rampage" didn't air at its usual 10 PM. ET time slot was on February 17, when it aired three hours earlier at 7 PM ET due to TNT's coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. The episode, which was the "Slam Dunk" special, featured then Trios Champions The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retaining their titles against Top Flight and AR Fox, Ricky Starks defeating Daniel Garica, Jade Cargill retaining her AEW TBS Championship against Vertvixen, and the main event was Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland.

The one-hour AEW show made its debut all the way back on August 13, 2021. The debut episode opened with Kenny Omega losing the Impact Wrestling title to Christian Cage. It also featured then AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker retaining her title against Red Velvet.

Results to last Friday's episode of "Rampage" are available here.