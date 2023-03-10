What NCAA Tournament Will Mean For Start Time Of AEW Rampage On 3/17

Fans hoping to catch "AEW Rampage" at its usual start time next Friday night are going to be disappointed. Usually, the one-hour program airs on TNT every Friday night beginning at 10 PM ET. However, as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament gets underway next week with select coverage airing on TNT as well, "Rampage" is going to be airing at a different time. Currently, TNT's schedule shows a tentative 11:30 PM ET start time for March 17.

However, because the show will be following a live sporting event, this remains subject to change. It all depends on when the game before it concludes. Other than that, everything else appears to be business as usual for Tony Khan and AEW. The NCAA Tournament officially kicks off on March 14, with games airing on TruTV, CBS, and the aforementioned TNT, as well as the home of "Dynamite," TBS. It does not appear that the tournament schedule will impact any other AEW programming.

In the meantime, four matches have been announced for tonight's episode of "Rampage," including Nyla Rose taking on Riho in a rematch of the company's first-ever AEW Women's World Championship bout, Action Andretti taking on Sammy Guevara, and Preston Vance squaring off with Konosuke Takeshita. The Acclaimed will also be in action. Not even a week removed from Sunday, fans should expect some more fallout from AEW Revolution as well, including "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry addressing the audience following his big win over Christian Cage this past weekend. All of the action can be found on TNT beginning at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT.