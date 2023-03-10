AEW Rampage Preview (3/10): Nyla Rose Vs. Riho, The Acclaimed In Action, Guevara And Andretti Rematch

Four matches have been announced for "AEW Rampage" tonight, including an exciting rematch from the company's early days, a fan-favorite tag team in action, and much more. The show will also see "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry address fans following his victory over Christian Cage this past Sunday at AEW Revolution. Perry has pledged to win singles gold this year, and it's likely that he'll shed some light on his upcoming plans after definitively defeating his former mentor.

Back in 2019, the first AEW Women's World Champion was decided by a match between Nyla Rose and Riho, and the company will run this back on tonight's "Rampage." Riho made a return to AEW last week, with matches on both of the company's televised shows. She'll look to keep her momentum up as she challenges "The Native Beast," but Rose surely won't make things easy for her old rival.

Recent AEW signing Action Andretti first made a name for himself by defeating Chris Jericho in singles action late last year, and the young star has been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society ever since. Last month on "Rampage," Andretti lost to Sammy Guevara and will look to gain some revenge tonight when he steps into the ring with the former TNT Champion once again.

Additionally, Preston Vance of La Faccion Ingobernables will have his hands full tonight as he takes on 27-year-old phenom Konosuke Takeshita. Will Takeshita be able to turn his fortunes around with the help of Don Callis, who offered his help last week?

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also have a match tonight. As of now, their opponent has yet to be announced. No matter who they're facing, the duo will likely look to get back on their feet after failing to re-capture the titles on Sunday.