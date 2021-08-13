Tonight’s debut of AEW Rampage airs on TNT at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode is one-hour long.

Be sure to join us tonight at 10 pm ET for Rampage coverage.

Going forward on Fridays, the WINC Podcast will air shortly after 11 pm ET to cover both Rampage and WWE SmackDown.

Below is tonight’s lineup:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Red Velvet (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol (AEW TNT Championship — If Sol wins, he’ll also earn an AEW contract)