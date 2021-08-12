It was announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that Kenny Omega will defend the Impact World Championship against Christian Cage on Friday’s AEW Rampage (10 pm ET on TNT) debut in Pittsburgh.

Christian cut a promo on tonight’s Dynamite where he said he was able to talk with Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore about getting the match. Cage and Omega will also meet at AEW All Out on September 5 for the AEW World Championship.

AEW TNT Champion Miro is also set to face Fuego del Sol on Rampage, if Sol wins, he’ll receive an AEW contract.

As noted, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will defend her title against Red Velvet on Friday’s event.

The very first match in #AEWRampage history is set, and let's just say it's gonna be a good one 🤯 Drop an emoji that shows how excited you are 👇 pic.twitter.com/xlliZxwbJD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 12, 2021