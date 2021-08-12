AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian was announced tonight for AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Christian is currently ranked number one in AEW and is undefeated since signing with the promotion.

Commentary made the announcement before the opening match got going involving The Elite.

This is the first official match for the PPV, although Tony Khan has previous said a Women’s Casino Battle Royale was going to take place at the show.

