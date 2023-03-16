The Undertaker Talks His Reluctance To Breaking Kayfabe In His Wrestling Afterlife

As the wrestling world continued to evolve in the "digital era," The Undertaker remained one of the few WWE stars that steered away from breaking kayfabe. "The Deadman" had long been known for maintaining his mysterious aura until recent years when fans started to know the man Mark Calloway through his WWE Network documentary series and eventually his 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

Undertaker continues to pull back the curtain with his periodic "1deadMAN SHOW," in addition to occasional podcast interviews. During a recent appearance on "Insight," Undertaker discussed the reluctance he still has in regards to breaking kayfabe.

"I'm becoming more comfortable sharing myself, I can say that," Undertaker said. "I'm in touch with who I am and all that, but it has been a challenge to lower the curtain and lower the veil and let people see behind the hat and coat. I still find myself at times, I'll get immersed into a story, and I'll be halfway through the story and then I go, 'Hm, how much of this do I want to [reveal].' Because I'm an old school guy and I don't think that will ever change regardless of how we progress."

When asked if he thinks kayfabe is dead, Undertaker said, "Yeah," and initially claimed kayfabe died when he started talking as Mark Calloway. He then changed his tune, recalling that there are "a few guys" that still go out and live their gimmick and do a good job with it. Taker also discussed how he tried to get fans to suspend their belief during the latter half of his career with the way he executed moves. Ultimately, he believes there is still room for kayfabe in this day and age.

