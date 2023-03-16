Teddy Long Predicts WrestleMania Controversy, Thinks Vince McMahon Is In WWE Creative

The whole world is on the edge of their seat waiting for Cody Rhodes' main event challenge against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While many believe that Rhodes will be victorious over "The Tribal Chief," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't so sure.

"I'm just waiting to see it," Long told Bill Apter and Mac Davis on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. "I think there's going to be a controversial finish, I do believe that. I think there's people that we haven't seen that they may involve, keep us in suspense. This will be a tough one to call."

Davis noted that WWE tends to try and end WrestleMania on a high note, but Long isn't certain Rhodes needs to win the title for that high moment to be achieved.

"We don't know what that high note is," Long explained. "Whatever that may be might set up the next PPV."

No matter what happens in the main event of WrestleMania, Long is certain that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will have a hand in it, saying McMahon should be part of the WWE creative team.

"This is this man's life," Long exclaimed, "so leave him alone. If he wants to step in and be a part of it, then be a part of it."

Vince McMahon recently visited an episode of "Raw" and was in the "Gorilla position" backstage. Reportedly his visit was just that, a visit, with the creative direction still being overseen by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.