Vince McMahon Stayed Out Of The Way At WWE Raw Last Week, Was Not Backstage This Week

Since Vince McMahon forced his way back into power at WWE in January, it has seemed like everyone has been waiting to see when he would resume all his former duties within the company. So far, McMahon has yet to return to WWE's creative side, although he caused a brief stir last week when he was seen backstage at "WWE Raw" and sat in the gorilla position all night, reportedly all under the guise of visiting good pal John Cena.

Now, more insight into McMahon's visit has been provided. After speaking with off the record sources, Sports Illustrated reports that McMahon made a point during his visit to "Raw" to stay out of the way, in an apparent attempt to make sure those backstage knew he wasn't involved in running the show. While it was confirmed that McMahon sat in gorilla, sandwiched between Bruce Prichard and Triple H, WWE's Chairman of the Board never once donned a headset, and was said to have spent most of his time glued to his phone. McMahon also offered no insight or thoughts to wrestlers who would stop by after their match, seeking feedback on their performance from Triple H.

Despite McMahon appearing hands-off during his "Raw" visit, it was noted that this approach may all be by design, and that the appearance laid the groundwork for a potential long-term plan that would include McMahon being backstage at WrestleMania 39 in two weeks, and potentially other WWE events. For now though, it appears McMahon isn't back on the road full-time just yet, as he was not present backstage during this Monday's "Raw" in Providence, Rhode Island.