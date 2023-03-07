Vince McMahon Was Reportedly In Gorilla Position Throughout WWE Raw

Prior to last night's episode of "WWE Raw" in Boston, Massachusetts, it was reported that Vince McMahon was backstage at the show. While it was initially unclear why the 77-year-old was in attendance, it was later suggested that he was in town "primarily to visit John Cena," who returned to WWE in his hometown to set up a United States Championship clash with Austin Theory next month at WrestleMania 39. Now, it is alleged that McMahon – who was apparently sporting a mustache – made himself comfortable in a significant area for WWE's production.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," McMahon was sat in Gorilla – the section directly behind the stage – throughout the broadcast. It is a spot where he sat for a number of decades directing WWE's programming. It's noted that the executive chairman was not "barking orders" like he used to do, but he was there all night. While it is understood that people were told McMahon was there to visit Cena, longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer thinks there could be more to it.

McMahon returned to WWE in January, reinstating himself to the company's board of directors after retiring last summer amid sexual misconduct allegations. WWE's majority owner revealed that he was returning to assist the promotion with forthcoming U.S. media rights negotiations and a potential sale. He clarified that his comeback would not impact the existing management team within the organization, including his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is leading creative as WWE's Chief Content Officer.