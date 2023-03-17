Wardlow Calls Jade Cargill The AEW Star Most Comparable To Himself, Praises Saraya

Wardlow has had an eventful March — he won the AEW TNT Championship on March 5 after defeating Samoa Joe at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and then on the March 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite," he lost the title to Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. QT Marshall did help Hobbs win the match, first by hitting him with a chair and by helping Hobbs throw him off the stage.

While the TNT Championship has changed hands several times since its creation, the TBS Championship has yet to. It was on the January 5, 2022 episode of "Dynamite" when Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS title tournament. Speaking of Cargill during a recent interview with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Wardlow compared her to himself.

"Jade is honestly, out of the whole roster, probably the most comparable to me," said Wardlow. "That is a bad woman right there. Jade is an absolute beast. I have nothing but respect for her and she's going to shine bright."

Cargill's most recent title defense was this week on the March 15 edition of "Dynamite," where she retained against Canadian indie star Nicole Matthews, after which she was interrupted by newly signed AEW star Taya Valkyrie. Cargill's other past opponents include the likes of Athena, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti.

In the interview, Wardlow also had praise for Saraya. He noted how he was "very happy to have her on the roster" and feels that she'll help AEW do big things. He also called the former WWE star "very cool."

