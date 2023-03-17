Bull Buchanan Reveals How His Son, WWE NXT's Brooks Jensen, Got Into The Business

Bull Buchanan had a short yet somewhat memorable stint in WWE during the Attitude Era. Fast forward to the present and his son Benjamin Buchanan — aka Brooks Jensen — currently represents "WWE NXT." The 21-year-old, who was one-half of the final "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions alongside Josh Briggs, made his professional wrestling debut in 2019.

While appearing on the "Insider's Edge Podcast," Buchanan revealed how his son's professional wrestling story began. "Ben has been in love with this business since he was a little kid," Buchanan stated proudly. "All these years, the indie shows, stuff like that, he's always went with me."

Buchanan has four children, including two daughters who had gotten in the ring on multiple occasions before deciding it wasn't really their thing, while his other son wrestles and plays football in high school. He recalled Jensen volunteering to put chairs up at various shows and attempting to help set up the ring at 7-8 years old, reiterating that his love for wrestling has always been strong.

"I think it was 2019, Evolve had a show in Atlanta and William Regal was doing a seminar beforehand," he continued. Regal asked Buchanan whether his son would be interested in coming down, but Bull wanted him more prepared first. "My idea was for him to continue to work the indies," said Buchanan. Whether it involved going to Japan or getting a shot with ROH or Impact he wanted his son to be well-rounded.

When COVID hit and threatened to derail everything, Regal came back around. "Regal actually contacted me in November and said, 'Hey, we'd like to bring Ben in,'" Buchanan continued. "He went down and had to try out, and you know, I guess the rest is history."

